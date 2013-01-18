Another quick note! [adjective][species] is at Further Confusion 2013 in the form of Makyo! We will be giving one panel, Exploring the Fandom Through Data, on Saturday at 4:00PM at the Second Stage. Come check us out! Also, if you see Makyo running around with an [a][s] clipboard, introduce yourself and you can snag the clipboard for yourself. Cheers, and hope everyone’s well, both at the con and away!
