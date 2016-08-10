[a][s] on The More You Know – S1E4 – Media in the Furry Fandom

[a][s] had the pleasure to take part in a podcast, alongside Dogpatch Press, exploring furry media. That is, we wanted to explore how media works within the furry subculture, rather than the ways in which widespread media treats furry. It was a wonderful way to do a deep-dive into how media – specifically written media – works and spreads within furry. The whole thing is well worth listening to, so give it ago!

Embedding is disabled at the request of the podcast owner, but you can listen to it in its entirety on its post on YouTube here.