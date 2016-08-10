[a][s] on The More You Know – S1E4 – Media in the Furry Fandom

Meta

[a][s] had the pleasure to take part in a podcast, alongside Dogpatch Press, exploring furry media.  That is, we wanted to explore how media works within the furry subculture, rather than the ways in which widespread media treats furry.  It was a wonderful way to do a deep-dive into how media – specifically written media – works and spreads within furry.  The whole thing is well worth listening to, so give it ago!

Embedding is disabled at the request of the podcast owner, but you can listen to it in its entirety on its post on YouTube here.

About Makyo

Makyo spends her time as a dapper arctic fox, usually, but she's all over the map. She's been around furry since about 2000 under a variety of names. She writes, programs, and screws around with music.

Before posting a comment, please read our Code of Conduct

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *