Now on Love – Sex – Fur: adult comics and furry

Today, on Love – Sex – Fur, we have a beautifully illustrated comic about the confluence of adult comics and the furry subculture! Head on over to check it out here! Note that, as with most all LSF content, the comic is not work-safe.

Yes, LSF is still out there and kicking! All of our recent submissions have fit more under the purview of [a][s], though, and that’s okay. This is your reminder, though, that both [adjective][species] and Love – Sex – Fur are always open for submissions, and as is evidenced by a comic post, we welcome submissions of all kinds!