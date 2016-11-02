[adjective][species] Turns Five November 2, 2016MetaArt, birthdayMakyo View all posts by Makyo → Happy yerfday, RandomWolf. RandomWolf enjoys some cake and pie(charts). Art by the fantastic Shannon Fowler.
CONGRATULATIONS for turning 5 that is a real milestone. It shows despite everything you have to go through you really love what you’re doing. You run a very professional site and vary little in both your standard and goal. To make the site the best you can. Way to go!!!
Congrats! Thanks for an awesome 5 years! I love this site :3
Happy Birthday!