Call for Submissions: The Third [adjective][species] Poetry Collection

We are proud to announce the Third [adjective][species] Poetry Collection! We have run two such collections before, one in 2015 and one in 2016, and are looking to continue the tradition of featuring some of the fandom’s poets here on the site.

As with last year, we are looking to feature poems with a specific focus. This year’s theme will be community and belonging. Poems can be about furry itself, or about animals (anthro and otherwise), but must include at least some mention of animals or furry. There are many excellent poets out there in the subculture, and we’d love to showcase their work here!

The fine print on what to send:

Length, form, style: Totally open. Send us free verse, formal verse, whatever you like. If you’re using an obscure form that I might not be familiar with, let us know what it is so we can understand the full effect. If your poem requires specific formatting, let us know, and we’ll do our best to accommodate that.

Totally open. Send us free verse, formal verse, whatever you like. If you’re using an obscure form that I might not be familiar with, let us know what it is so we can understand the full effect. If your poem requires specific formatting, let us know, and we’ll do our best to accommodate that. Submissions may be published or unpublished. If a poem has appeared previously in a print or online publication, please let me know where, so we can give proper credit. (If it’s only been posted to FurAffinity, SoFurry, your personal blog, etc., there’s no need to note that.)

If a poem has appeared previously in a print or online publication, please let me know where, so we can give proper credit. (If it’s only been posted to FurAffinity, SoFurry, your personal blog, etc., there’s no need to note that.) Submissions don’t have to be new. You can write something new for this call, or if you have something you wrote years ago that fits, send it along.

You can write something new for this call, or if you have something you wrote years ago that fits, send it along. If in doubt, send it. Sometimes we don’t know what we’re looking for until we see it, and the worst we can say is “no thanks.” So if you’re on the fence as to whether your work might suit, send it and let’s see.

Sometimes we don’t know what we’re looking for until we see it, and the worst we can say is “no thanks.” So if you’re on the fence as to whether your work might suit, send it and let’s see. Be kind. We are not looking for poetry that involves positive depictions of rape or violence, homophobia, transphobia, etc. We also don’t want any work that demeans other individuals. As above, though, if in doubt, send it! You may also ask Makyo at the address below.

We are not looking for poetry that involves positive depictions of rape or violence, homophobia, transphobia, etc. We also don’t want any work that demeans other individuals. As above, though, if in doubt, send it! You may also ask Makyo at the address below. You retain all ownership and rights to your poetry. [adjective][species] simply licenses your work for posting on the site. If you need your work taken down at any time, simply let us know. All posts are made under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 license, unless you specify otherwise.

How to submit:

Send 1-6 poems, either in the body of the email or attached as a document, to:

makyo+poetry@adjectivespecies.com no later than September 22 .

no later than . Be sure to include what name you want your work published under (real name, pen name, furry name, whatever works for you), and if you like, you can also include a link where readers can find more of your work.

Everyone will get a yes or no response, but we’re afraid we can’t offer feedback or critique on submissions.

We’d like to draw from as many perspectives as possible, so if you can help spread the word about this call to other poets and poetry communities, please do! Any questions, post a comment here or send them to the email listed above.