Welcome to The Third [adjective][species] Poetry Collection! Each year, for the past few years, we have collected some poetry from those within the fandom centered around a loose theme. This year’s theme was **comunity and belonging**. Below are the submissions we received in no particular order (other than the fact that the first made Makyo cry on the plane).

The furry subculture is full of unbelievable talent, and it is our pleasure to showcase poetry from those who make up the fandom.

“Quigley Napoleon Underfoot” by Jazmine Bellamy

That little wet nose with the short legs & the crooked tail didn’t know

How broken the family he was becoming a part of was

All he knew was he was leaving yet another place behind

Another car ride to another place

Old Maggie finally had the chance & sat on him

Big Red & Bigger Jed were thrilled to see him go

He noticed off the bat

Just how quiet & sad his new mommy was

How much his new daddy didn’t seem to care

Past saying that getting him was a mistake

A year or many dog years later

He was back in that house they’d picked him up from

Big Red wasn’t there anymore

Old Maggie was older still

But a new friend was exciting

A Bassedor

So ungraceful

His new sister Grace

His mommy loved on them both so much

She was still sad

Some days more than others

But they all sat in the sun in the yard for hours

The years rolled by

Mommy was up and down and all around

One day

Mommy was gone

A whole week gone she was

Daddy and his other girly stayed though

When mommy came home she was still scared but not as sad it seemed

Suddenly they were packing again

Everything in boxes and garbage bags

A new bed

Just the three of them

Yet the family wasn’t broken anymore

He was starting to feel old

As the years slowly shuffled past

Mommy brought home someone new

Patient & calm & kind

Who rubbed his ears just right

Scratched his back so good

His new daddy loved all of them

The family grew again

New daddy bought them all a bigger bed

But he still wanted to sleep right between them at night

This was the forever family he signed up for

When he left that foster home way back when.

Sometimes people can only see

myself as a monstrosity

They spare no thought nor sympathy

no quarter given unto me

in spite of all this tragedy

that I have found a family!

Inside of the menagerie

They accept all identities

Genders and sexualities

with the words of simply be

Beauty paired with simplicity

of implicit animality

a strike against the world’s cruelty

Have I found such camaraderie

And this is where I becomes we.

So come join me and he and she,

Lots of room in this gallery

So with a kind heart and some glee

Welcome to our community.

“Color Fur Power” by Shining River

Color Fur Power is

The power in the fibers

And those fibers come together.

In our superfurry bodies,

Our paws, arms, and faces.

Put on your head!

Yeah, put on your head!

Join our dancing mass of colors

In more than a parade,

More than a masquerade.

‘Cuz this time it’s for real.

Color Fur Power

Is our fierce furful love,

Our fierce furful hope,

Our fierce furful joy

Will shake the earth.

We shake the earth.

Until a stubborn monument falls,

And an ancient flag of black and white and red

Is

No

More.

We write for justice,

Speak for freedom.

Solidarity

For the fur family.

To dance around the flagpole

And the stubborn monument

And sing a freedom song.

We shake the earth.

With the blessing of the Sun,

And the blessing of the Moon,

Color Fur Power flows within us

Color Fur Power flows from us.

And the stubborn monument gives way.

The flagpole falls and the flag

Of black and white and red tears loose.

It’s away,

away,

away down.

On to the ashes

of history.

“Call to Change” by Z. Tanner

This is our community

It belongs to you and me

We can make this place great

If we can just stomp out hate.

Cannot block this silent roar

The Poisoned hounds have taken root.

But we can heal this open sore.

If we can give them all the boot

Is not the time to tolerate

Nor is the time to anticipate

Now’s the time to stand and act

That’s not opinion that is fact

So Fuzzed friends and family

Which side is it gonna be?

“Thoughts From a Ewe in Late Autumn” by Jazmine Bellamy

“How strange”

She thought

As she watched the imperfect v’s overhead

This time headed south

“They should just find a place and be happy”

She shook her wooly head and lowered it

Back to the hay left out by the farmer

“My own sisters and I enjoy all that is here”

She mused as the shepherd dog lazed nearby

Eyeing all of his flock peaceful on the ground

“Even the Collie is one of us anymore”

She munched happily at the realization

Sure he wouldn’t appreciate it as much but still be amused

“Progress and Change” by Z. Tanner

We stand tall on

those that came before.

Refining our flaws

Carried to these shores

Breaking down these

Zoo walls bars and cages.

Reaching up to the stars

We be thoughtful sages.

Learn from our history

and one another

These animals we be

Are welcome as brother

And march on from

the dark of our past

Beasts who have learned

To make all this Last

United Together

Us Animals be

I’m glad to be here

With you and with me.

Continue with me,

In our diversity.

“Otters of the Northwest” by Jazmine Bellamy

The surface of the water breaks

A spray of droplets

Followed by happy chuffing

Another dive

Fur sleek

Spirals and rolls

The chill of the underwater world barely noticed

Dancing

Elegant and free at the same time

Pure ecstasy

Clown princesses and princes of their aquatic realms

Trickster darlings

But that beautiful dance

Oh to be able to move like they do

Dancing in beams of light that break between the currents

Precious moments of ephemeral grace

“Place called Fandom” by Z. Tanner

This place called fandom

is where I have found me

Yeah this place called fandom

is where I found me.

It gave me a place to explore

and room to be free

It’s such a wild place to be

friends encourage growth and change

Such a wild place to be

my friends help me grow and change

With radical inclusive love

The world we will rearrange

I am glad that I am here

with all expression to just be.

Oh so glad that I am here

And free to express all that be.

I am grateful that you are here,

We together make furry.

“Midnight or so” by Tyler Parsons

The winds awaken from their dead sleep,

on one of those nights around midnight or so.

It’s right about that time of night,

that I find myself wandering alone.

“You’d think by now I’d have learned to cope,”

I sigh to nobody passing by,

as I pull my coat in closer,

cuddling a ghost with all my might.

I remember saying something like

“You are the only one who understands me,”

but the gentle breeze upon my face

is my only hope for a reply.

Eventually, when my pilgrimage

has laid time to rest

and my skin feels just a bit too tight,

I come across wherever I was headed all this time:

this desolate freeway overpass

between the suburbs and the forest,

where balls of light dart

towards the endless darkness.

Then, I felt the wind pick up

and force me against the railing,

like the world had stopped moving

but the air continued past.

The trees bowed, the clouds scattered,

a golden moon blazed down from a clear sky,

and somewhere deep down inside,

something was aching to come out.

AROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

I cover my mouth as I stumble into the road

struggling to steady myself

watching the world roll around inside my head.

what on earth had come over me?

As the wind begins to clear

and the world shifts back into place,

I start to hear a familiar sound

coming somewhere from the town.

It started slow, a faint murmur

from the depths of the earth, rising

up to the rooftops, past the trees

into the swirling sky

From all over the city, the choir sings,

surrounding me with their music.

A howl—a million howls

ringing out through the sky;

and I with my silence,

begging to be released,

and the last of my will

floating away in the night…

So I did the only thing

I could ever do:

I let myself howl

and cared not who or what heard.

I have found them.

They have found me.

I was once called to serve among you

Proud as a lion I stood.

Tried to hear complaints all through,

Trying so hard to be good.

But yet like many I’ve stumbled

in fear I made a call

From that I didn’t fumble,

What I did was fall.

Felt like I was a broken cat

to far gone to redeem,

You all told me it’s not like that

That it wasn’t what it seems

I now still walk among you

As we are all friends true.

“Meaning and Self” by Makyo

There’s some duality between sources of meaning,

Between the types of stories we use to back identity.

It’s not quite good & bad or light & dark,

Though I’m not yet sure just how to define it.

Dad used to punish the dogs

by locking then in the basement.

If he was really mad,

he’d toss then down there by the scruff.

Mom moved me & her dogs to a new house —

moved us three days early during the divorce.

Her dog punched my ex stepdad in the crotch the night before,

the nut-shot to end all nut-shots, & our time there.

Few things make me feel as deeply about life as parenthood,

even if it’s just me caring for my dogs.

Some reminders of that are intense enough to be raw, painful,

salt in the wounds of mortality, maybe, or the ache of maternal love.

The meaning behind the story of me & my dogs

comes with a story of its own, or maybe several.

It’s bound up in stories to come,

& these stories nest infinitely deep.

Remembering that & shaping that,

It’s a part of making the meaning in my life.

This isn’t better against worse,

it’s not mom against dad.

It’s not a dichotomy at all, really,

now that I think about it.

It’s something subtler, comfortably complex, a topic of its own.

I guess it’s just meaning & self.

Birds of a feather

all chant together

cats in our clowders

come on now get louder

you ferrets in business

Ya’ll already got this

Dogs in your packs

we’ve all got your backs

Through this diversity

we all achieve unity

Join us and come in

There’s warmth here within.