Hey fuzzies!

If you’ve got some time and you’re interested in helping out with furry science, come take the International Anthropomorphic Research Project’s newest, international FurScience survey! They’ve been doing these for years now, and we use the data to help the fandom and those outside the fandom learn more about furries!

Feel free to spread the word about it to other furries you know – they’re trying to make this our biggest and most representative sample of furries ever.